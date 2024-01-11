The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night! Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Celtics are coming off a back-to-back as they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. Boston has already played the Celtics, and they were able to beat them at TD Garden. This should not come as a surprise as the Celtics are very good at home. In the win, the Celtics had three players score over 20 points in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. Boston only used three bench players in the win. As a team, they shot 52.4 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.

The Bucks are coming off a loss against the Utah Jazz, and they have not been playing well. Milwaukee has lost four of their last five wins with their lone win coming against a bad San Antonio Spurs team. In their loss against Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Brook Lopez all scored over 20 points. The Bucks shot 44.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three in the loss. Lillard did not play on Monday due to personal reasons, and it is unclear if he will back Thursday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Bucks Odds

Boston Celtics: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +162

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston needs to take advantage of the Bucks poor play these last five games. In their last five, the Bucks have allowed 125.8 points per game. Their defense has been brutal, and is a huge reason the Bucks have struggled. The Celtics need to take advantage of this. The Celtics have scored the fifth-most points per game this season, and should be able to put up a good amount of points in this game.

When the Celtics score 120+ points this season, they have a record of 16-3. They are almost guaranteed to win if they put up 120. The Bucks have been giving up that many points regularly lately, so this should not be a problem for the Celtics. If Boston can make it to the 120-point mark, they will win this game.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks will have fresh legs in this game, and that is what they will have to take advantage of in this game. The Bucks have not played since Monday, and should have a fully healthy lineup. The Celtics played a very tough team in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and to play the Bucks the next night is a very tough challenge.

Milwaukee scores well, they just have not been playing good defense. The Bucks need to pick up on the defensive end of the court if they want to start winning again. However, the Bucks do have the ability to keep up on offense as they are the second-highest scoring team in the NBA. The Bucks average 124.1 points per game this season, and they should be able to have a similar output. If the Bucks can keep up on offense, they will cover this spread.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee is 16-4 at home this season. They are very much a better home team this year, and that should continue in this game. I am going to take the fresh legs of the Bucks to win this game. Especially with the Celtics needing overtime in their win Wednesday night.

Final Celtics-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (-194), Over 242.5 (-110)