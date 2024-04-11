The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be falling apart at the worst possible time ahead of the playoffs, as they suddenly found themselves in the middle of a stretch where they lost six times in a seven-game span, with losses coming at the hands of the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and Toronto Raptors. But they have rebounded by winning two straight games now, and Patrick Beverley believes this key Doc Rivers decision has played a big hand in their turnaround.
After being picked up at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley has largely come off the bench, playing stingy defense while also hitting threes at a high clip. But he's started the past four games he's been active for, and he believes that Rivers' decision to give him a spot in the starting lineup is the biggest reason for the team breaking out of their slump.
Via Ti Windisch:
“Pat Bev was asked what it shows that the Bucks rebounded from a 1-6 stretch to beat two playoff teams and hold them both under 100: ‘That Doc Rivers made a hell of a decision starting me.'”
Patrick Beverley making big impact in Bucks starting lineup
While the Bucks are playing through some injury issues right now, it seems as if Rivers has decided to replace Malik Beasley with Beverley in the lineup when everyone is healthy. And while it's a small sample size, it looks like the move has benefitted the team quite well so far, and the hope is that will continue throughout the playoffs.
Over the past four games that he's started, Beverley has put up some really solid numbers for the Bucks in an effort to help them get back on track (13.3 PPG, 7 RPG, 4.3 APG, 57.6 FG%). Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are going to have a bigger impact on a nightly basis for Milwaukee, but they are going to need their supporting cast to continue stepping up like Beverley has been doing recently.
Is Beverley's performance sustainable? Chances are it isn't, as he's shooting at absurdly high clips, and while he could continue to play well, his numbers are eventually going to even out. But as long as Beverley continues to play solid defense and hit enough threes to make opposing defenses focus on him at the perimeter, he will be doing precisely what the Bucks need him to do.
Milwaukee is doing what they can to hold onto the two seed in the Eastern Conference, and if Beverley can keep playing at this level, maybe they will actually be able to flip the switch come playoff time. Rivers may have found something with Beverley in the starting lineup, though, and it will be interesting to see if the veteran guard can help the Bucks continue rolling once the playoffs get underway.