The Magic will enter Wednesday night's game in Milwaukee after a loss to the Houston Rockets. Without Franz Wagner, who missed this game due to an ankle sprain, Orlando's offense was very stagnant at times. Should Wagner miss his second straight game, the Magic will need to find other sturdy contributors outside of All-Star Paolo Banchero.
A loss on Tuesday to a team outside of the NBA playoff picture was definitely a setback for the Magic. Then again, this opportunity on Wednesday night to pick up a win over the Bucks may just be their golden ticket. Milwaukee and Orlando are set to face one another twice over their final three games this week, setting the stage for one of these teams to claim the 2-seed in the East via a potential tiebreaker. Entering the day, the Magic are two full games behind the Bucks in the standings, and one game behind the New York Knicks for the No. 3 seed.
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers (7:00 PM ET)
If there is one team in the Eastern Conference that needs a win, it is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nothing has gone right for the Cavs in their recent stretch of games, as they have posted a 3-8 record over their last 11 games, losing three consecutive games entering Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Cleveland has suddenly become a key talking point in the East for all the wrong reasons given their drop in the standings, as head coach JB Bickerstaff may be on the hot seat. Of course, this also means rumors pertaining to Donovan Mitchell's future will become louder. The Cavs must get back on track with a win over Memphis. Otherwise, they will be in danger of falling to the 6-seed in the NBA playoff picture.
- The Cavs are currently tied for the 4-seed in the East with the Magic, and lead the No. 6 Indiana Pacers by a half-game.
- A win over the Grizzlies, plus a loss by the Magic, moves Cleveland into sole possession of the 4-seed in the conference.
- A loss to the Grizzlies moves the Cavs down to the 6-seed in the East, as the Pacers currently own the tiebreaker between the two teams.
Mavericks vs. Heat (7:30 PM ET)
The Miami Heat faced a scare against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night as Dejounte Murray took them to double-overtime. Ultimately, the Heat survived 117-111, but they will now have to turn their focus to the hottest team in the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been cooking as of late, leading the Mavs to a 15-2 record over their last 17 games. Dallas holds the No. 5 seed in the West,and still has an outside chance of moving up to claim home-court advantage in a first-round series. Miami would like to pick up another win in order to keep their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.
- Miami is locked into any play-in game with a loss AND wins by Orlando and Cleveland.
- The Heat are a half-game behind the No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers in the standings.
- A win against Dallas moves the Heat into a tie for the 7-seed with the Sixers. Philadelphia currently occupies the tiebreaker.
- A loss to Dallas puts Miami in a position where they would almost certainly be the 8-seed entering the play-in tournament.
Hornets vs. Hawks (7:30 PM ET)
Fresh off their loss to the Heat on Tuesday, the Hawks may be getting reinforcements against the Charlotte Hornets. All-Star point guard Trae Young, who had finger surgery in February to address a torn ligament, could make his return to the court on Wednesday night after missing 23 straight games. Should this occur, the Hawks will have their All-Star duo of Young and Dejounte Murray paired up to possibly make one final push for the playoffs. There has been a lot of discussion about the Hawks ripping apart their roster in the offseason, which is why there is a little extra motivation for this group right now. A win over the Charlotte Hornets can still keep their hopes of claiming the 9-seed over the Chicago Bulls alive.
- Atlanta is locked into the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game.
- A win over Charlotte moves the Hawks a half-game behind the No. 9 Bulls in the East.
- Chicago owns the season tiebreaker over the Hawks.
- A loss to the Hornets almost guarantees that the Hawks will be the 10-seed in the East play-in tournament.
Magic vs. Bucks (8:00 PM ET)
The best game in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night features the Magic hitting the road to take on the Bucks. Aside from the fact that both teams are playing their second game in as many nights, the headline for this matchup will be the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a non-contact left calf injury in the team's 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Without Giannis, the Bucks will lean on Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Bobby Portis to lead the charge. Still, there is no clarity on what the immediate future holds for Milwaukee, especially in the NBA playoff picture. The 2-seed in the East is still very much up for grabs, especially if the Magic can pull off a road upset.
- Milwaukee clinches the Central Division title with a win AND a Cleveland loss.
- Orlando clinches a playoff spot with a win AND losses by Cleveland and Miami.
- The Magic can clinch the Southeast Division title with a win AND a Miami loss.
- The Bucks lead the No. 3 Knicks by one game for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
- A win over the Magic inches the Bucks closer to clinching the No. 2 seed.
- A loss to the Magic puts the Bucks within a half-game of falling out of the 2-seed in the East.
- A win over the Bucks moves the Magic within a game of the No. 2 Bucks.
- A loss to Milwaukee and a loss by Cleveland moves Orlando into a three-way tie with the Cavs and Pacers for the 4-seed.
- The Magic will fall to the 5-seed in the East with a loss and a win by the Cavs.