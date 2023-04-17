Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro’s injuries were the biggest stories during the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat playoff opener on Sunday night, and reggie miller had everyone talking about it with his rather ridiculous take in the game.

Giannis was ruled out for the rest of the game early in the first quarter after he suffered a back contusion following a hard fall. Meanwhile, Herro also left the contest before the first half ended due to a broken right hand.

As both teams dealt with the serious blows to their offense, Miller shocked the whole world when he said during the broadcasr that Herro is a bigger loss to Miami than Antetokounmpo is to Milwaukee. The former NBA All-Star argued that the Bucks have plenty more talents to help them win, while the Heat are clearly lacking and any absence is a major hit to them.

While Miller tried to explain his side, it definitely doesn’t make sense how losing an MVP-caliber player and arguably the best player in the game today in Giannis isn’t that much of a blow compared to the Heat losing a third option in Herro.

Plenty of fans mocked Reggie Miller for that Giannis Antetokounmpo-Tyler Herro take, with some even calling him a clown.

“I’m sorry, did Reggie Miller just say the Heat not having Tyler Herro is a bigger loss than the Bucks not having Giannis??” a Twitter user said along with a clown emoji.

“Reggie Miller just said it’s a bigger loss for Miami to lose Herro than it is for the Bucks to lose Giannis. PATHETIC AND COMICAL REGGIE,” another critic wrote.

A third commenter said, “Reggie Miller just said Tyler Herro is a bigger loss to the Heat than Giannis is to the Bucks. Dumbest thing I’ve heard in, um, forever.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s X-rays came back clear, and so he is expected to return sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has been ruled out for the next four to six weeks. Still, in the context of Game 1, it’s hard to defend Miller’s take.