Damian Lillard is joining Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks after a three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen A. Smith had a powerful response to Lillard teaming up with Antetokounmpo.

Malika Andrews asked Smith to describe the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing in one word, via NBA on ESPN. Smith replied, “Lethal.”

Malika Andrews: "If you were to come up with one word to describe Damian Lillard teaming up with Giannis [on the Bucks], what would that be?" Stephen A. Smith: "Lethal… Giannis now has someone to kick it out to who's a sniper, a closer." (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/3JMqHjK9t0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

Stephen A. Smith's response is fitting. Lillard's scoring ability is amongst the best in the NBA, and as Smith elaborated, he closes games out with confidence and reliability. Lillard's clutch true shooting percentage is one of the highest in NBA history as well. This was evident in his iconic game-winning shots with the Blazers. His earned nickname of “Dame Time” did not happen by accident.

Antetokounmpo can score on the inside with ease, but he no longer has the same pressure to deliver offensively. He has another target to throw passes to off his drives. With Lillard's elite scoring and shot-creating, the Greek Freak can focus on other areas. For example, he can greater maintain his harassing presence on defense. The Bucks will miss the defensive leadership of Jrue Holiday, but the offense they will receive from Lillard is worth the sacrifice.

Lillard impressively manifested a scary pairing with Antetekounmpo. If Stephen A. Smith's description of the trade is accurate, then the NBA should worried about the new Bucks duo. Giannis Anteteknounmpo will call the shots, while Damian Lillard will hit them with scary accuracy.