Damian Lillard went nuclear Sunday night, dropping a career-high 71 points in a win over the Houston Rockets. Lillard came out hot, dropping 41 in the first half and did not slow down. Dame Time fell just one triple shy of tying Klay Thompson’s NBA record for most three’s in a single game.

However, he did still make history. Lillard became the oldest player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a single game at 32-years-old, as ESPN noted. He is the eighth player all-time to reach the 70-point benchmark, and amazingly, the second this year. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell also scored 71 earlier this season.

The other members of 70-point club include Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant (81), David Thompson (73), Elgin Baylor (71), David Robinson (71) and Devin Booker (70). That’s quite the list to be a part of.

Damian Lillard’s performance left fans and players alike in awe. That includes Lakers superstar LeBron James, who tweeted out just a single emoji.

The Blazers held a comfortable lead for much of the game. Under normal circumstances, Lillard might have been pulled from the game earlier. But as he kept scoring, historical context became a bigger part of the story.

Lillard finished 22-for-38 from the field. That includes going 13-for-22 from downtown in the 131-114 win over Houston. With Portland’s win, they improved to 29-31 and are firmly entrenched in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Blazers sit in 12th place in the conference. However, they are only incredibly three games behind the number four seed in the conference. The final two months of the regular season should be a lot of fun, so buckle up.