Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic due to an illness. Without their best player and arguably the best in the world, the Bucks fared surprisingly well and managed to beat the Magic by a final score of 134-123. Still, when Mikal Bridges, Seth Curry, and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Nets

The Bucks have Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, defensive ace Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) is also probable to play for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 52 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native is really struggling to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s current 28.0% three-point percentage is his lowest since the 2018-19 season.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Nets comfortably at home on Thursday, regardless of if Antetokounmpo plays. After all, the Bucks have been nearly unbeatable at home this season, as they own the third-best home record in the NBA at 27-6. But with regard to the question, Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is probably.