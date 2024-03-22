The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, and the close victory over the Nets has given them a 1.5-game cushion over the third-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Eastern Conference standings are still close from second onwards, so anything can happen in the last couple of weeks before the regular season wraps up and the NBA playoffs begin.
For the Bucks, they are on the right trajectory as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have returned from their injuries, and they are currently 100% healthy. Certain issues from the tenure of Adrian Griffin have been rectified by newly-hired head coach Doc Rivers. There were some glitches in the system, but Rivers has heavily improved on the defensive schemes of Milwaukee heading into April and May.
With the Bucks in second, there is still a possibility they may fall to a position where they will have a tough matchup and have a grueling time to advance in the NBA playoffs to the East Finals or Finals.
Dropping to fourth and playing the Heat or Knicks
For the Bucks, playing the Miami Heat or New York Knicks right off the bat in the first round will be a rigorous series for them. The Heat and the Knicks love it when it is a low-scoring affair, and defense is the primary priority for both organizations. Moreover, their star players have proven to grab the opportunity and flourish at the biggest stage as Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson have been terrific in the postseason.
The Bucks do have the advantage in firepower because of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but there were instances in the past years wherein they had an atrocious time executing in the end game. The lackluster play of Middleton the past two seasons will also be exposed in this matchup because Miami and New York will force the “other guys” to kill them rather than Antetokounmpo and Lillard.
Even if the Bucks come out on top, it will be a six or seven-game series guaranteed. The pain and bruises they will receive will be a tough pill to swallow, then they may face a powerhouse in the East semis.
If they win, the Celtics in Round 2
If Milwaukee does drop to the fourth seed in this hypothetical scenario, it is inevitable that they will face the Boston Celtics in the second round. In the 2022 battle between the Bucks and the Celtics, Boston came out in top in a seven-game series, and they have recently beat the Bucks in two home games this year.
The addition of Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics roster has been a massive boost, which also negates the strength of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in a series like this. Moreover, Milwaukee lacks the options for perimeter defenders to throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as their likely options would be Malik Beasley and Patrick Beverley.
The foot speed and athleticism of Middleton are far from their peak anymore, so he will unlikely be an option for long stretches. Additionally, Antetokounmpo is someone who can be considered to contain either Tatum or Brown even if previous head coach Mike Budenholzer was adamant about utilizing him as a help defender only.
For the ancillary pieces, Boston also has the upper hand because of the exceptional play of both Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Milwaukee will need someone like Beasley, Pat Connaughton, or Bobby Portis to explode in several outings for them to stand a legitimate chance against the Celtics.