The Brooklyn Nets had clear expectations entering the 2023-24 season: a scrappy team that would compete nightly but struggle to close games against star-studded rosters. While they've failed to live up to that billing, posting the NBA's sixth-worst record (13-33) over the last three months, they kept to the original script during Thursday's 115-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
After trailing by 20 points in the first half, the Nets fought back to take a 93-90 lead with five minutes remaining. However, they would be unable to keep pace with Milwaukee's Damian Lillard-led offense, allowing the Bucks to close on a 25-15 run.
The Nets sputtered offensively down the stretch, posting three of their 14 turnovers in the final five minutes. With the game tied with four minutes remaining, Lillard stripped Cam Thomas, leading to an Antetokounmpo and one in transition. Trailing by two in the final two minutes, Brooklyn had a transition opportunity to tie the game. However, Nic Claxton could not convert before Lillard stripped Dennis Smith Jr., leading to a Malik Beasley transition three.
Brutal sequence for the Nets in the final minutes: wasted transition opportunity ➡️ turnover ➡️ Bucks three the other way.
Can't beat good teams with stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/P33QunIixW
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2024
Lillard shows the Nets what they are missing
As was frequently the case earlier this season, an opposing star reminded the Nets what they were missing in crunch time. In addition to his pair of crucial steals, Lillard scored 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting in the final five minutes to seal the Bucks victory. He finished with 30 points and 12 assists on 11-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from distance.
Antetokounmpo added 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 9-of-19 shooting.
Mikal Bridges broke out of an extended shooting slump during the loss. He led Brooklyn with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-14 from three. The 27-year-old had averaged 15.9 points on 37.3 percent shooting over his last 14 appearances entering the matchup.
Mikal Bridges finds Noah Clowney on the lob before knocking down a quick-trigger transition three on the next possession. pic.twitter.com/9fIHuXRQ4E
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2024
Nic Claxton added 22 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Cam Thomas posted 22 points and four assists on 8-of-17 shooting, extending his career-best streak of 20-point games to seven. The 22-year-old is averaging 26.5 points and 3.3 assists on 48/41/85 shooting splits during that span.
Nets rookies make the most of opportunity
A pair of rookies gave Brooklyn a spark off the bench during the defeat. With Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined, Jalen Wilson posted four points, five rebounds and two assists on his way to a team-best plus-11 in 11 minutes. First-round pick Noah Clowney tallied five points and four rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting, finishing a plus-1o in fourteen minutes.
N👌AH pic.twitter.com/6ZbRYFVUrh
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2024
While the Nets suffered their fifth-straight loss and seventh in eight games, interim head coach Kevin Ollie was proud of Brooklyn's fight against the Eastern Conference's second-ranked team.
“I just loved their joy, how they were competing and just playing for one another,” Ollie said. “We were just getting after it and that's fun basketball to watch. I just want those guys to continue to do that and the results will follow. I know I sound like a broken record, but that's what I believe. They just fought, they just played well. Anybody I brought in made an impact. We did a great job coming off the bench with J Will and Noah playing very well.”
“We just gotta bring that fight to every game… We didn't get a win, but I really believe we grew tonight. And that's the message I've been telling them since I took over. I just want them to grow.”
The loss drops the Nets to 26-44, five games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot with 12 remaining. Brooklyn will be back in action Saturday vs. the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.