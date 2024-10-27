ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets to end the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) face off against the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) on Sunday at Barclays Center in a compelling Eastern Conference matchup. All eyes will be on the Bucks’ new superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as they continue to build chemistry. The Nets, still adjusting to life without Mikal Bridges with his departure in the offseason due to a trade, are looking for their first win of the season. Cam Thomas and newly acquired Dennis Schroeder have shown promise for Brooklyn, but they’ll have their hands full against Milwaukee’s star power. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Bucks’ offensive firepower likely giving them the edge, but don’t count out the Nets’ ability to surprise on their home court.

Here are the Bucks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nets NBA Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-114)

Moneyline: -420

Brooklyn Nets: +9 (-106)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs Nets

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure a road victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, showcasing their superior firepower and championship pedigree. The Bucks’ dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has already demonstrated their potential, with Lillard averaging an impressive 30.0 points per game on 47.4% shooting3. Antetokounmpo’s versatility, evidenced by his 14.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, provides Milwaukee with a multifaceted threat that Brooklyn’s defense will struggle to contain. The Bucks’ offensive prowess, which propelled them to a convincing 124-109 victory over Philadelphia in the season opener, is likely to overwhelm a Nets team that has yet to find its footing this season.

Defensively, Milwaukee’s length and experience give them a significant edge over the Nets, who are still adjusting to life without their former superstars. Brooklyn’s reliance on Cam Thomas (36.0 PPG) for offensive production may prove insufficient against the Bucks’ well-rounded attack. Furthermore, the Nets’ vulnerability on the boards, particularly with Ben Simmons limited to 24.0 minutes per game, plays into the hands of Milwaukee’s frontcourt dominance. The Bucks’ recent success against Brooklyn, having won their last five encounters, including a 144-122 victory in their most recent matchup, demonstrates their psychological advantage. With the Nets struggling at 0-2 and the Bucks looking to build on their 1-1 start, Milwaukee’s championship experience and superior talent should propel them to a convincing road win at Barclays Center.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are primed to secure their first victory of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at Barclays Center, despite their 0-2 start. The Nets’ dynamic offense, led by the explosive Cam Thomas, who’s averaging an impressive 36.0 points per game, poses a significant threat to the Bucks’ defense. Cam Johnson’s two-way play and Ben Simmons’ playmaking abilities, even in limited minutes, provide Brooklyn with a versatile attack that can exploit Milwaukee’s defensive vulnerabilities. The Nets’ home-court advantage at Barclays Center, where they’ve historically performed well, will be crucial in energizing the team and crowd against the star-studded Bucks.

Milwaukee, still adjusting to the integration of Damian Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, may struggle with their defensive rotations and offensive chemistry in this early-season matchup. The Bucks’ 1-1 record suggests they’re still finding their footing, and Brooklyn’s up-tempo style could catch them off guard. Additionally, the Nets’ bench depth, featuring sharpshooters and energetic defenders, gives them an edge in sustaining pressure throughout the game. With the motivation of avoiding an 0-3 start and the desire to prove themselves against a top Eastern Conference contender, expect the Nets to come out with intensity and precision, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory over the Bucks in front of their home crowd.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to edge out the Brooklyn Nets in a close contest at Barclays Center. While the Nets’ Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson will put up a strong offensive showing, the Bucks’ superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard should prove too much for Brooklyn’s defense. Expect a high-scoring affair with both teams trading leads throughout the game. The Bucks’ superior rebounding and overall team chemistry will ultimately be the deciding factors. Milwaukee’s bench depth will also play a crucial role in maintaining their lead in crucial moments as the Bucks get back on track covering the spread on the road.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9 (-110), Under 230 (-110)