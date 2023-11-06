Can the Bucks top the Nets on the road? Check out our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading the Central Division and they've alternated wins and losses to start the season. Their last game marked a 110-105 win over the New York Knicks as they got another victory at home. They'll begin a road trip and would love to start with a win against a sneaky rival in the East.

The Brooklyn Nets are even on the season and they're coming into this game following a 114-124 loss to the Boston Celtics. They too have been up and down to start the season, but they're seeing some promising performances out of their young lineup. The head into this game as slight underdogs and can catch the Bucks sleeping on the road.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Nets Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

While they've looked good during their wins this season, the Milwaukee Bucks dropped two uncharacteristic double-digit losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. They've been able to follow each loss with a win, but they'll have to avoid slipping into the same dilemma during this game. The bright side, however, is that they've been healthy to start and their deep lineup proves to cause teams trouble late in games. To have control of this one, they'll have to jump out to a lead early and avoid playing from behind on the road.

Dame Lillard continues to be a crucial addition to this Milwaukee team and his ability to pass the ball has worked wonders for their offense. He's fully capable of taking over a game, but he no longer has the pressure of carrying the load himself. The Bucks become very hard to stop in pick-and-roll situations when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both on the floor, so expect coach Adrian Griffin to try and keep them out on the floor together. If the Bucks can penetrate Brooklyn's defense and get their shooters open from three, they should cover this spread rather easily.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets are already looking like a scrappy team and they're bound to give the leaders in the East some headaches throughout the season. Mikal Bridges is establishing himself as the leader on both ends of the floor and they're still patiently awaiting the return of Nic Claxton to the lineup. He won't be available for this one, but the Nets have been making due with Day'Ron Sharpe in the middle. Dorian Finney-Smith has also stepped up in a massive way and led the team in points last game. If they can lean on their defense and sustain a balanced scoring attack, they could frustrate this Bucks team into a few shooting slumps.

To win this game, the Nets will have to be very active on defense. They're already short-handed in the paint and they don't boast a very tall lineup to begin with. They'll certainly be at a disadvantage against Antetokounmpo, but we've seen these Nets hang in games with their activity on the defensive end of the floor. It will be interesting to see who picks Lillard up on defense, but expect Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges to both be locking him down at some point. They contained a few of Boston's scorers last game so expect this one to be close if Milwaukee struggles to find their shot.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks have been up-and-down to start the season and if we're following trends, they're on track to lose this game outright on the road. However, the Bucks match up particularly well against the Nets with their size and athleticism down low. If the Nets have trouble stopping points in the paint, they could be in for a long night against this Bucks team.

Ultimately, this game will come down to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the difference. The Nets have the perimeter players to match up against Dame Lillard, but they'll be lacking the same type of defense down low. If Antetokounmpo can find high-percentage shots throughout this game, there's no reason the Bucks shouldn't cover. For our prediction, let's go with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Final Bucks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110)