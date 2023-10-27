The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Buffalo Bills in a close Thursday Night Football Matchup. With their numerous injuries, the Bucs need all the help they can get. The injury list just grew larger though with the recent news on Logan Hall.

Logan Hall adds to the Bucs' injury woes

The 23-year-old defensive end tweaked his groin during pregame and became questionable for the game, per Jenna Laine. The news is not great for Tampa Bay, who is already down starting nose tackle Vita Vea.

The Bucs have too many injuries to name. Vea and Hall's absence is a huge blow to the team's defense. Tampa Bay has done a decent job of not allowing teams to score excessive amounts of points. The team will need their backups to step up against a Bills team with explosive offensive potential.

Another impact player who was questionable for the game was Baker Mayfield. Mayfield is playing though, and hopes to help the Bucs score enough points to outlast Buffalo's defense. The Bills were able to hold down one of the NFL's best offenses in early October.

The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and held the team to just 20 points. If Buffalo gains that type of momentum against the Bucs, they will have trouble. Luckily, the Bucs are hungry for a win after losing by a field goal to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills appear to have an early advantage, but Tampa Bay will find a way to get its offense going. Logan Hall will provide as much moral support as possible as his team fights for a higher NFC standing in their Thursday Night Football matchup.