The Atlanta Falcons clawed their way to a 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now sit atop the NFC South standings. But it's easy to see why the Week 7 victory might be viewed through a pessimistic lense after QB Desmond Ridder's performance.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was quick to defend his quarterback. “Let’s give (Desmond Ridder) some credit, give this team some credit for winning. We’re not gonna run away with some negative narrative. He’s tough. He’s a winner,” Smith told the media after his team hung on to win, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall.

Despite the victory, it was another ugly performance from Ridder. The embattled signal-caller fumbled three times against Tampa Bay. Worse, all three fumbles occurring while Atlanta's offense was in the red zone. All three fumbles resulted in turnovers; two were recovered by a Buccaneers player, while one went out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

This is not the first performance from Ridder that has left Smith befuddled. Just last week, Smith watched in horror as a red zone turnover from Ridder dashed any chance of a comeback in the Falcons' 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Smith initially eased Ridder into the starting job this season, relying heavily on Atlanta's running game to power the offense. But as the season has gone on, Ridder has been given more opportunities to make use of all the first-round draft picks that comprise the team's group of playmakers.

It hasn't gone well. Ridder threw three interceptions in Week 6's loss. While he avoided any picks in Week 7, it was his fumbles that doomed Atlanta's chances. Smith was magnanimous after the win. But the coach has to be considering a QB change, or at least a renewed focus on the running game.