Published November 13, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette left and did not return to Sunday’s game with a hip injury, according to a tweet from Buccaneers communications.

Leonard Fournette rushed for 57 yards on 14 attempts and threw an intercepted pass in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany before leaving the field. The former Jacksonville Jaguar rushed for 405 yards and two touchdowns on 121 attempts this season.

23-year-old running back Rachaad White ran for 105 yards on 22 attempts in Fournette’s stead, almost three times more than the entirety of the Seahawks’ roster.

Leonard Fournette nearly didn’t travel with the Buccaneers to take on the Seattle Seahawks after a passport issue delayed the 27-year-old running back’s trip. The replacement passport he applied for was delayed due to weather concerns, leaving Buccaneers staff to doubt whether the former LSU Tiger would travel at all.

Rachaad White, who initially got the starting nod for the Sunday matchup, took Leonard Fournette’s place on a 10-play drive in the first half of a Week 9 win against the Los Angeles Rams, the same game rookie tight end Cade Otton made his first NFL touchdown. The rookie back ended the day with 27 rushing yards on eight attempts while Fournette finished with 19 rushing yards on nine attempts.

“There was some good and some bad from the run-game production,” head coach Todd Bowles said after Week 9. “Again, we’re making an effort to do it, but not at the expense of losing the ball game.”

The Buccaneers will have a bye week to work through their rushing rotation upon returning to the United States. Rachaad White and 25-year-old Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who have combined for 121 rushing yards on 40 attempts this season, are the only two backs on the Bucs roster not on Injured Reserve or the practice squad.

The Bucs will kick off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 27 in FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.