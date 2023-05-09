Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Bucs have added to their QB room, signing former #Rams QB John Wolford,” wrote Rapoport. “He joins Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield in Tampa.”

A former standout for Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Wolford has three recorded seasons and seven games played in the NFL with the Rams, according to Pro Football Reference. The 6-foot-1-inch QB suited up for three games during the 2022 season, including a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in November. He ended the matchup with 212 passing yards and one touchdown at SoFi Stadium, nearly countering the 238 passing yards and one touchdown provided by Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy.

The Bucs’ quarterback room now features Wolford, former Rams and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and former Florida signal-caller Kyle Trask. Mayfield played in five games for Los Angeles after he was claimed off of waivers following his release from Carolina in December, gathering 850 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Trask, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spoke about Mayfield and the chance to win the Bucs’ starting role in April.

“I have just been told it’s an open competition,” Trask said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But at the end of the day, I know that the team is going to do what they have to do to put whoever on the field that’s going to allow our team to be the most successful.

“And for me, I feel this time I just really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can.”

Trask finished last year with 23 total passing yards and three completions on nine passing attempts. He saw the field a Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.