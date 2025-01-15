Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, both top MVP contenders, are set to clash with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line. The No. 2 Buffalo Bills host the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round after both teams secured dominant Wild Card victories. Baltimore defeated the Steelers 28-14, while Buffalo dismantled the Broncos 31-7. This marks their second matchup this season. Back in Week 4, the Ravens dominated the Bills 35-10 behind Derrick Henry’s 199-yard performance. Baltimore will aim for a repeat, but Buffalo hopes to capitalize on home-field advantage. We have a few bold predictions here for this exciting contest.

Bills Dominate Broncos in Wild Card Rout

The Bills capped off a strong 13-4 regular season with the AFC’s second seed. They trailed only the Kansas City Chiefs. However, before setting their sights on a potential showdown with the Chiefs, the Bills had to take care of business in their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Despite Denver’s impressive season under rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Bills cruised to a 31-7 victory. Josh Allen provided stability, while running back James Cook excelled on the ground. The game started ominously for Buffalo, with Denver scoring on their opening drive in just five plays. However, the Bills responded emphatically. They shut out the Broncos for the remainder of the game and scored 31 unanswered points after Nix’s early touchdown pass.

Ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens, it’s time to release our Buffalo Bills Divisional Round predictions.

Josh Allen Will Tally 300 Total Yards

Josh Allen has consistently thrived in the postseason. This matchup against the Ravens will showcase his talent once again. Expect him to surpass 300 total yards by leveraging his arm strength and mobility to navigate Baltimore’s defense. Sure, the Ravens’ pass rush will pressure Buffalo’s offensive line. However, Allen’s ability to extend plays and connect with targets will keep the offense rolling.

Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid will be vitalin Allen’s arsenal. Remember that the Ravens secondary has had some struggles against big plays this season. Additionally, Allen’s rushing ability could be a difference-maker in critical moments like third downs and red zone scenarios. That can potentially lead to multiple touchdowns.

Amari Cooper Will Bounce Back with a Big Game

After a quiet Wild Card performance, Amari Cooper should make a big impact against the Ravens. Known for his precise route-running, Cooper’s experience against Baltimore’s aggressive defense will prove valuable. With Allen relying on him in crucial moments, Cooper could deliver more than 50 yards and a touchdown. That would justify Buffalo’s midseason trade for the veteran receiver.

James Cook Will Struggle to Find Running Lanes

James Cook faces a tough challenge against Baltimore’s top-ranked run defense. They led the league in this area, allowing under 78 rushing yards per game this season. Although Buffalo recently ran for 210 yards against Denver, replicating that success against the Ravens’ stout front will be difficult. Cook and Allen combined for only 60 rushing yards in their previous meeting. The Ravens’ ability to stifle mobile quarterbacks could limit Buffalo’s ground game again.

The Bills Defense Will Limit Lamar Jackson

Containing Lamar Jackson is no small feat. However, the Bills’ defense is equipped to meet the challenge. Von Miller’s leadership and the speed of linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard will be pivotal in keeping Jackson’s scrambling in check. Head coach Sean McDermott will likely deploy Milano or safety Damar Hamlin as a spy to track Jackson’s movements and limit his opportunities to break free.

Milano’s athleticism and instincts make him a key player in this matchup. Whether tasked with shadowing Jackson or attacking off the edge to disrupt read-option plays, his discipline and decision-making will be crucial. Similarly, Greg Rousseau’s recent surge in form adds another layer to Buffalo’s defensive efforts. Yes, his stats don’t always stand out. That said, his consistent pressure off the edge and ability to assist in the run game have been vital. With these pieces in place, the Bills’ defense has a strong chance to neutralize Jackson’s dynamic skill set.

The Bills Will Beat the Ravens in a Close Game

In a high-stakes contest, the Bills will edge out the Ravens in a nail-biting finish. Sure, Baltimore won their Week 4 meeting 35-10. Still, this rematch at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium -—where the Bills are unbeaten this season -— will favor the home team. Both teams enter after dominant Wild Card wins. However, Buffalo’s balance and home-field advantage will make the difference in what could be a classic AFC Divisional Round battle.

Looking Ahead

The Divisional Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens promises to be an electrifying contest filled with drama and high stakes. With two of the league’s brightest stars in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson leading their teams, the game could come down to which team executes better in crucial moments. The Bills’ depth, home-field advantage, and balanced approach on both sides of the ball give them a slight edge. If Buffalo can deliver on these bold predictions, they’ll be one step closer to their ultimate goal: bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Western New York.