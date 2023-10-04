The Buffalo Bills are playing in the next NFL London game in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And while most of Bills Mafia will be back in Buffalo, the State of New York is changing the local liquor laws so the fans can enjoy a pint at a local pub while their favorite team plays 4,000 miles away.

“With the @BuffaloBills playing across the pond on Sunday morning, I know fans will be gathering for the big game & may fancy a pint,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted Tuesday. “I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am.”

Buffalo is playing their first game overseas since 2015. Eight years ago, the Bills also took on the Jaguars, and the two (bad) teams played an exciting 34-31 game. In that NFL London game, Blake Bortles and the Jaguars jumped out to a 27-3 lead before EJ Manuel led the Bills to 28 unanswered points to go ahead late, 31-27. With 2:16 to go, Bortles connected with Allen Hurns for a game-winning touchdown.

While this was Buffalo's only game in England, Bills Mafia will remember that the team did play seven home games in Toronto, Canada, from 2008 to 2012.

In this week’s Bills-Jaguars Week 5 matchup features two playoff teams from last season. Buffalo got off to a tough start, losing to the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets before getting it together and winning the next three in a row. As for Jacksonville, the team’s been up and down (2-2), but a win in London last week against the Atlanta Falcons may have righted the ship.