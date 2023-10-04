Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has yet to suit up in a game in the 2023 NFL season, but he appears to be getting closer and closer to a return to action. Whether he will make his first appearance of the 2023 campaign in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming weekend or not, however, remains up in the air. For what it's worth, Miller hinted in a recent episode of The Voncast that there is a real chance that he would make his season debut in the Jaguars game.

“I don’t know if the fans can expect to see me yet, but if I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London,” the 34-year-old defender said.

Miller suffered a meniscus tear in his knee during a Thanksgiving Day game in 2022 against the Detroit Lions. He was ruled done for the rest of the 2022 campaign shortly after and has been recovering from the said injury ever since. Miller, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion and an eight-time Pro Bowler, played 11 games for the Bills in 2022 and recorded eight sacks with 21 combined tackles.

With or without Miller, the Bills should be able to take care of business on defense against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' attack. The Jags are 2-2 and are coming off a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, but they have yet to face a defense quite like that of Buffalo's this season. That's not to mention that the Jaguars' offense is problematic itself, converting just 31.37 percent of third-down chances.

Bills' defense looking stout even without Von Miller

The Bills don't seem to have an urgent need to have Miller back on active duty. Buffalo's defense is doing just fine so far this season. After getting upset by the New York Jets on the road in Week 1, the Bills have outscored their next three opponents, 123-33. Over that same three-game stretch, the Bills' stop unit recorded 13 sacks and seven interceptions. Overall this season, they are second in the NFL with just 13.8 points allowed per game and sixth with 288.0 total yards surrendered per contest.