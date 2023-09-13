For a team with realistic Super Bowl expectations, the Buffalo Bills fell flat on their face in Week 1. In their ongoing quest for the postseason, Josh Allen is looking to ensure the Bills don't suffer a similar fate anytime soon.

Taking on the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured in the early moments as Buffalo's opponents were forced to turned to Zach Wilson. Still, the Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime on a wild special teams play. Allen wasn't pleased with how things went down against the Jets and promised Bills fans it won't happen again, via Andrew Sicilliano of the NFL Network.

“In the grand scheme of things, it's one game and we're not going to let it turn into two,”Allen said.

Much of Buffalo's problem was the play of Allen himself. He completed 29-of-41 passes for 236 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. While he gained 36 yards rushing, Allen fumbled twice losing possession once. Moving forward, Allen is trying to find the right balance of big plays and taking and not getting too fancy with the ball.

“It's a double-edged sword, sometimes I get away with it, sometimes I don't,” Allen said of playing aggressively.

To Josh Allen's first point, the Bills will have plenty of opportunities to improve from their Week 1 disaster. But the quarterback must learn to mitigate mistakes. And if he is going to play aggressively, Allen will need to average more than 5.8 yards on his passing attempts. While Buffalo has plenty of questions on offense, Allen seems committed to finding the answers.