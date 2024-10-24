ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is Saturday afternoon MACtion as Buffalo visits Ohio. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Buffalo-Ohio prediction and pick.

Buffalo enters the game at 4-3 on the year but is tied for second in the MAC with a 2-1 conference record. They upset Northern Illinois, who was ranked at the time after their victory over Notre Dame. They also beat Toledo. Last time out, they would face Western Michigan, and while Buffalo did tie the game in the fourth quarter, they would fall 48-41.

Meanwhile, Ohio is 4-3 on the year as well, and tied for second in the MAC with a 2-1 conference record. They opened MAC play with back-to-back wins, defeating Akron and Central Michigan. Last time out, they would fall to Miami (OH), 30-20.

Here are the Buffalo-Ohio College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Buffalo-Ohio Odds

Buffalo: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +184

Ohio: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ohio

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo has been led on offense by CJ Ogbonna this year. He has completed 89 of 162 passes for 1,060 yards and seven scores. He has just one interception but has been sacked 13 times. Still, Ogbonna has been solid in the running game, running for 102 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, Victor Snow has led the way. He has 25 receptions this year, with 300 yards, and two touchdowns. Snow has also run the ball for two touchdowns. JJ Jenkins has also been solid, with 13 receptions for 168 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receivers is Taji Johnson. He has 12 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Al-Jay Henderson has led the way. He has run the ball 69 times for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Jacquez Barksdal has been solid. He has run for 250 yards the year and a touchdown.

Buffalo is 82nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are 102nd in the nation in opponent yards per game. Buffalo is 85th against the run while sitting 102nd against the pass. Shaun Dolac has been great for Buffalo this year. He leads the team with 98 tackles this year, while also having three sacks, two passes defended, and two interceptions this year. Further, Kobe Stewart has been solid, coming into the game with five sacks. Buffalo has 13 sacks on the year, while also having nine takeaways.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Parker Navarro has led the way for Ohio this year. He has completed 88 of 135 passes for 986 yards and five scores. He has been intercepted six times and sacked 13 times this year. Further, Navarro has run 69 times for 434 yards and four scores. Still, he has struggled at times this year, leading to Nick Poulos seeing the field. He has completed 19 passes on 44 attempts for 228 yards. He also has not thrown a touchdown while having an interception. He has run for 91 yards and a score this year though.

The top target in the passing game has been Coleman Owen. He has brought in 38 receptions on the year for 526 yards with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chase Hendricks has 18 receptions for 260 yards and a score. The other receiving touchdown has gone to Anthony Tyus III. He has eight receptions for 59 yards and a score. He also leads the way in the rushing game. Tyus has 112 rushes for 610 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Rickey Hunt Jr. has 46 carries for 179 yards and a score.

Ohio is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 40th in opponent yards per game. They are 34th against the run while sitting 70th against the pass. Marcel Walker-Burgess has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having two sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, DJ Walker has been solid in the secondary. He has five pass breakups and an interception this year. Ohio has just five takeaways this year overall.

Final Buffalo-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Buffalo comes in sitting at 4-3 against the spread this year, covering in each win, but failing to cover when they have lost the game. Meanwhile, Ohio is 3-4 against the spread, but 1-1 as a home favorite. The difference in this game will come down to the defensive units. Buffalo and Ohio are nearly identical on offense. Ohio scores 22 points per game, while Buffalo is at 21.8. Still, this game will come down to turnovers. Buffalo is 48th in the nation in turnover margin and 17th in giveaways per game. Ohio is 113th in turnover margin and 110th in takeaways per game. The turnover battle will favor Buffalo, and help them cover in this one.

