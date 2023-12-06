Bugha, WWE Wrestlers, & Xfinity Set Guinness Records At Esports Awards 2023

Highlights from the 2023 Esports Awards, featuring record-setting moments by Bugha, WWE wrestlers, and Xfinity.

The 2023 Esports Awards, presented by Lexus at the opulent Resorts World in Las Vegas, created an unparalleled spectacle, not only celebrating the achievements in the esports industry but also setting Guinness Records, showcasing an amalgamation of gaming, sports, and entertainment.

This illustrious event, encompassing thirty awards across categories such as Entertainment, Industry, Creative, Pro, On-Air Talent, and Collegiate, witnessed the convergence of industry luminaries, renowned brands, organizations, and influential personalities. The night was a tribute to the diverse and dynamic facets of the esports world.

Riot Games, a name synonymous with innovation in esports, clinched major titles including Esports Publisher of the Year and Esports Game of the Year for their acclaimed game VALORANT. Team Vitality, showcasing their prowess, earned the accolade of Esports Organisation of the Year. In a celebration of individual excellence, the legendary Lee ‘Faker' Sang-hyeok was bestowed with the Esports PC Player of the Year award. Adding to the evening’s splendor, Disguised Toast garnered the title of Esports Personality of the Year.

The ceremony, expertly hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez and Miles Ross, was not just an award distribution event but a memorable experience for all in attendance. One of the highlights of the evening was the showcase of the Razer-branded Lexus TX at The Esports Awards Village. The event glittered with the presence of internet icon Vikram “Vikkstar123” Singh Barn, Mexican celebrities Amablitz and Arigameplays, and Riot Games president Marc Merrill, among others.

In a pioneering collaboration with Xfinity, the Esports Awards set the stage for a historic Guinness World Record attempt. The attempt, a brainchild of innovation and collaboration, involved pro Fortnite player Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf and WWE pro wrestlers Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The details of the record attempt were not disclosed, but the participation of such high-profile figures in esports and wrestling underscored the event's diverse appeal and broadened its reach beyond traditional gaming communities.

Additionally, the evening was enchanted with a special performance by Las Vegas magician Xavier Mortimer, adding an element of surprise and wonder.

Significantly, this year’s Esports Awards introduced the Scholars Awards, acknowledging the growing impact of brands, organizations, and universities in the collegiate gaming sphere. Twelve awards were presented in this category, with Rocket League star Emiliano “Durtho” Flores receiving the Player of the Year award and Northwood University’s VALORANT team being honored as the Team of the Year.

The comprehensive list of winners at the Esports Awards spanned various categories, highlighting the multifaceted talent and remarkable achievements within the esports industry. The awards, ranging from Entertainment to Industry and from Creative to Pro, were a testament to the wide-ranging influence and success of esports globally.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the esports community for their unwavering passion, dedication, and support. He emphasized the event's commitment to promoting and elevating the esports industry and expressed eagerness for the next year's ceremony. The 2023 Esports Awards stood as a significant milestone, symbolizing the industry's innovation, progress, and the collective spirit of the esports community.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the impact of the evening was evident. It was not just a celebration of achievements but also a harbinger of the evolving landscape of esports. The collaboration of diverse entities such as Bugha, WWE wrestlers, and Xfinity to set Guinness Records marked a new chapter in the intertwining worlds of gaming, sports, and entertainment, heralding a future where boundaries are continually redefined.