The Georgia Football program has ridden to new heights with back-to-back national championships, but as Kirby Smart’s team took the field at Sanford Stadium for its annual spring game, all thoughts were on Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

Those two men were killed in a car wreck in the hours that followed the teams national title victory against TCU.

To honor Devin Willock and LeCroy, the team took a delay of game penalty at the start of the spring game. Willock was a left guard, and the Bulldogs lined up without anyone in that position. LeCroy was a member of the team’s recruiting staff.

LeCroy was driving the 2021 Ford Expedition, according to the police report. The vehicle was going 104 miles per hour at the time of the crash. A toxicology report indicated LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197. That is about 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

Two other individuals were injured in the accident, including Warren McClendon and female staff member Tory Bowles. Both McClendon and Bowles survived the wreck.

Police said former Georgia star Jalen Carter was racing his vehicle against LeCroy at the time of the crash. Carter was given 12 months’ probation and a fine last month after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

The dominant Carter is ranked as one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City later this month. Carter is a 6-3, 310-pound defensive tackle who many believe is the best at his position in this year’s draft.