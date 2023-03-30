Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Georgia Football program is close to a major recruiting win in the 2024 class. 247 Sports has dropped a crystal ball prediction that Kirby Smart and Bulldogs fans will love: Dylan Raiola, the top prospect in the 2024 class, to Georgia.

Raiola, a star quarterback at Pinnacle High School in Arizona, has the eye of Georgia football, as well as other top programs, such as USC and Nebraska.

Much has been made about Raiola’s ties to Nebraska, as his uncle Donovan is the Cornhuskers offensive line coach. Only adding to his pedigree is the fact that his father is former NFL offensive lineman Dominic.

But Georgia football can also claim a connection to Raiola, whose godfather is former Bulldogs star and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.

The 5-star quarterback had previously committed to Ohio State before decommitting from the Buckeyes in December of 2022.

That decision opened up the recruiting floodgates, as Raiola promptly attended the Bulldogs’ national championship victory over TCU.

But Lincoln Riley, who has coached multiple Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks at Oklahoma and USC, has perhaps the best recruiting pitch of any of the major schools.

Raiola had visited USC earlier in March, saying that he “loves it more and more” every time he goes there.

The Trojans, who already have 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and 5-star QB Malachi Nelson waiting in the wings, don’t exactly have a wide-open quarterback room.

There would seem to be a quicker path to playing time in Athens or Lincoln.

Raiola, who just had a “great” visit with Nebraska, is planning on taking an official visit with Georgia football in the first weekend of June.

The eyes of the college football world will be upon Raiola as they await his massive decision.