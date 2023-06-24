The Chicago Bulls have a lot of big questions on their plate as they enter the 2023 NBA offseason. After failing to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament to the Miami Heat, the Bulls could be staring down the barrel at a potentially franchise-defining offseason. It's safe to say there's a lot on the line for them this offseason.

While there are a lot of things that are worth keeping an eye on for the Bulls this offseason, the 2023 NBA Draft was not one of those things. Chicago didn't have a single pick entering the night thanks to the Nikola Vucevic trade and tampering penalty associated with the Lonzo Ball signing, so nobody was really expecting big things from them one way or another.

The Bulls did end up trading into the draft in the second round and making a single selection, but second round picks rarely are much to get excited about. Still, it's worth taking a look at the work the Bulls did on draft night and seeing whether it could benefit their team, so let's look at their lone pick on the evening and hand out a final grade for their work.

Pick No. 35: Julian Phillips, F, Tennessee

There were a handful of players who fell down the board throughout this draft, and Julian Phillips was one of those players, even if he wasn't the most notable of the bunch. Phillips was widely expected to be a late first-round pick, but ended up falling to the early second round, where the Bulls quickly decided to take advantage of his slide.

Phillips spent just one season at Tennessee, and showed a lot of potential during his time there. Phillips' numbers aren't outrageous (8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.4 APG, 41.1 FG%) but he is an NBA-ready defender who has a lot of room to grow on offense. With the Bulls potentially rebuilding, they could be the perfect landing spot for Phillips.

There are some fairly notable holes in Phillips' game that will need to be fixed if he ever intends on becoming a key piece of Chicago's rotation. He struggled to score for the Volunteers last season, and his three-point shooting (23.9 percent) was abysmal. Phillips is a very versatile and rangy defender, but he's going to have to figure things out on offense if he wants to stick in the league.

Still, Phillips has the perfect make of being a solid three-and-d wing if he can get his offensive game sorted out. Wings who can provide scoring and strong defense in the same breath are at a premium in the league currently, and while Phillips is a very raw player, he is still just 19 years old, which means he has ample time to grow.

Moving into the draft didn't cost the Bulls much either, as they sent over two future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for the rights to Phillips. Considering the upside Phillips possesses, and how he was falling down the board, sacrificing those picks to land this selection in the 2023 draft was a good decision.

Not much was expected from the Bulls on draft night, and their lone selection in Phillips isn't going to radically change their expectations for the upcoming season. But they landed a decent young player with a high ceiling on a cheap deal in a draft where they had no picks beforehand, and while it's not outrageously exciting, it did make for a solid, under-the-radar night in Chicago.