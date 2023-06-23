The Chicago Bulls franchise is in a state of limbo at the moment. Not only does losing yet another lottery pick to the Orlando Magic courtesy of the Nikola Vucevic trade sting, but they have a few decisions to make this offseason on which direction to take, as riding it out with their current Zach LaVine-DeMar DeRozan core appears to be the easiest way to remain in NBA purgatory for the next few years.

Thus, it's no surprise that the Bulls are gauging the league's trade interest in LaVine, as dealing away the 28-year old wing would net the franchise a few assets that should help prepare them for a rebuild. One such prospective trade partner that has kept on popping up for LaVine has been the New York Knicks, given their impressive trove of draft picks and young players who could be of interest to the Bulls.

However, Zach LaVine and his camp are not too keen on the idea of a move to the Big Apple. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, LaVine's representatives “would be against a deal to the Knicks” due to a potential conflict of interest.

Bondy's source made note of how the Knicks have a reputation around the league of “favoring” clients of CAA due to president of basketball operations Leon Rose's connections with the agency. LaVine, as one would recall, is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Of course, unlike Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine does not have control over which team acquires him via trade. The Bulls could go against the reported wishes of LaVine's camp with the goal of bringing in the best return possible.

LaVine has four years and $178 million left on his contract with the Bulls, and even at an exorbitant price tag, he'll surely net them a huge haul in any prospective deal. Now, whether that comes from the Knicks is a different question entirely, especially when there's a bit of credence to the notion that they are favoring CAA clients (Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, two of the Knicks' best players, are CAA clients.)