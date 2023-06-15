The Chicago Bulls could potentially trade Zach LaVine during the offseason. Although Chicago hopes to compete soon, they may want to re-tool their roster. The good news is that the Bulls wouldn't necessarily have to enter a complete rebuild by dealing LaVine away.

The Bulls will likely try to acquire NBA-ready talent with at least one or two star-caliber players in the trade. Additionally, they could add help for the future with draft picks also being included in the deals. In the end, LaVine isn't guaranteed to be traded. If the Bulls find a deal that is worthwhile though, it wouldn't be shocking to see a move come to fruition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the two best Zach LaVine trades Chicago must consider.

Bulls trade Zach LaVine to Sixers for Tyrese Maxey, picks

Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a star with the Philadelphia 76ers. He often gets overlooked with Joel Embiid and James Harden drawing most of the headlines. Maxey's production, though, is quite impressive.

During the 2022-23 season, Maxey averaged 20.3 points per game on 48.1 percent field goal and 43.4 percent three-point shooting across 60 contests. Injury concerns aside, it's clear he's a capable guard with a high-ceiling. At just 22-years old, he could become a building block for the Bulls.

Chicago would likely also be able to receive a pick or two in return. As talented as Maxey is, Zach LaVine is still incredibly valuable. Perhaps a 2024 first or second round pick and 2026 pick would get this deal done. This would be a perfect way for the Bulls to stay competitive in the short-term future while still adding assets for the long-term.

Chicago trades LaVine to Knicks

The Bulls and New York Knicks profile as interesting trade partners. The Knicks are close to being a championship-caliber team after losing in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They would benefit from adding one more true star though.

The Bulls may have interest in acquiring either RJ Barrett or Obi Toppin along with picks. Receiving both in return would be ideal, but that could prove to be too costly if Chicago wants a quality NBA draft pick.

Acquiring RJ Barrett and the 2024 first-round pick could be the start of this trade. Adding in a Knicks veteran for financial reasons would be a positive asset for the Bulls as well. And then placing either Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, or Obi Toppin in the trade could lead to the deal getting completed.

There are a number of other players on the Knicks whom the Bulls could request. In the end, this is a deal that appears to be feasible. Zach LaVine would provide the Knicks with potentially their missing link. Meanwhile, Chicago would begin their re-tooling phase.

Will the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

The Bulls clearly need to make a change. They could try to trade a different player, or even run it back with the same roster as last year. Dealing LaVine away would shake things up, however. And that might just be exactly what this squad needs following their disappointing 2022-23 season.

Additionally, LaVine dealt with drama this past season with the Bulls. A fresh start may also be the best option for him. There are plenty of other potential trade suitors for Zach LaVine, but the Bulls would benefit from trading him to either Philadelphia or New York.