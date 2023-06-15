Add Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine to the ever-growing list of potential trade candidates in the 2023 NBA offseason. The Bulls have started to gauge trade interest for LaVine, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

A Zach LaVine trade is far from certain to happen in 2023, though it's a situation that certainly bears monitoring. For months, there's been speculation that the Bulls might look to trade their best veterans. LaVine and DeMar DeRozan haven't been able to get Chicago beyond the first round of the playoffs. Both players could be traded for draft picks that would help launch a rebuild in the Windy City.

LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the 2022-2023 NBA season. He was an All-Star in both 2021 and 2021. The 28-year-old has four years and $178 million left on his contract. A player with LaVine's age and production who's under a long-term deal could have several suitors.

Let's take a look at the best Zach LaVine trade destinations if the Bulls decide to tear down their roster this summer.

The 76ers' shooting guard predicament is one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 offseason. James Harden can become a free agent. It's no secret that Harden is considering staying with the Sixers or returning to the Houston Rockets. Now that the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal are working through trade options, potentially giving Philadelphia another route for an All-Star-caliber guard. LaVine, however, might make more sense than Harden or Beal as a running mate for Joel Embiid.

If the Sixers are serious about winning a championship in Embiid's prime, they should be looking to get out of the James Harden business. Game 7 of Philadelphia's second-round playoff exit was more proof that Harden can't be trusted to show up with the season on the line. There's no such evidence that LaVine would come up small in similar situations. Beal's contract could make the Bulls' star the more favorable option. Not only is Beal owed more than $200 million, but he has a no-trade clause that further complicates matters.

LaVine could have the best season of his career playing alongside Embiid. The 2023 NBA MVP would easily be the best teammate that LaVine has ever had. A career 38.6% 3-point shooter in his career with the Bulls, LaVine would get plenty of open looks with Embiid on the court.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets make sense as a LaVine destination because they are in a similar spot as the Sixers. If it comes to choosing between Harden and LaVine, the choice for Houston should be an easy one. For Philadelphia, it's about Harden's disappearing act in big playoff games and his fit with Embiid. For the Rockets, LaVine fits their timeline better because he's six years Harden's junior. Unlike Harden, the Bulls' guard might still be in his prime when the Rockets' young core is ready to contend in the Western Conference.

Houston is reportedly ready to add an established star this summer. The Rockets have no incentive to continue tanking because the Thunder have the rights to Houston's 2024 first-round draft pick (top-four protected). LaVine would instantly become the Rockets' best player. Although he's still two years away from his 30th birthday, LaVine has been in the league for nine years and could provide Houston with a much-needed veteran presence.

LaVine is going nowhere with the Bulls. In a top-heavy Eastern Conference, Chicago might be lucky to escape the Play-In Tournament next year. LaVine might be much better off in Houston, where he can put up big stats as the No. 1 option, leading a team that will look to surprise the league in 2024.