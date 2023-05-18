Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

There are rumors around the NBA that suggest the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in trading away the third overall pick. Others state Damian Lillard could be traded, although that seems likely likely. One rumor making the rounds says the Chicago Bulls could trade Zach LaVine to the Blazers, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

“The speculation ranged from matters as bold as engaging the Portland Trail Blazers in trade talks centered on the No. 3 pick and Zach LaVine to lesser matters such as Patrick Williams’ future as he enters an offseason where he becomes extension eligible,” Johnson writes.

The Blazers are reportedly expected to be interested in “defensive-minded, two-way players.” Although a player like Zach LaVine would certainly benefit the Blazers and give Damian Lillard help, there are no guarantees when it comes to this situation. After all, even though Portland won’t land Victor Wembanyama, there will be intriguing talent available when the Blazers’ No. 3 pick rolls around in the NBA Draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With that being said, Portland seems to want to give Lillard NBA-ready help right now. He’s been loyal to the organization despite the team trading away CJ McCollum. It’s time for Lillard to get a star or two around him. Trading for Zach LaVine wouldn’t automatically make the Blazers an NBA Finals contender, but it would provide them with two stars to build around.

This will be a fascinating situation to follow ahead of the NBA Draft. Even if the Blazers are unable to land LaVine, there are other teams with potential available stars who might be interested in the No. 3 overall pick.