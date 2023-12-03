The Chicago Bulls beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, and Coby White did something never seen before in team history

The Chicago Bulls topped the New Orleans Pelicans 124-118 behind a monster game from guard Coby White.

The Bulls point guard had 31 points, 9 rebounds, 6assists, and 8 made 3-pointers. He's the first player in franchise history to reach those numbers in a game, according to StatMuse.

Coming into this season, Bulls fans were interested to see if White was going to get back to where he was during his first few years in the league. He was trending up at the beginning, and that's what fans want to see continue. It is obviously early, but White has looked good so far this season. Through eight games, he is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 assists per game.

That is exactly what the Bulls were hoping for from their point guard. The team itself is in flux, with Zach Lavine possibly on the move, and various pieces failing to gel. But White has gotten off to a good start this season, and he looks poised for another impressive campaign.

Seeing White perform at this level has been great for the Bulls, and he will have to keep it up. There are a lot of guys capable of big things on this team, and White is one of them. If they can put it all together, Chicago can have another successful season and continue the build.

The Bulls and White agreed on a three-year contract worth $33 million over the summer. White was the seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and, while he has struggled to live up to that selection, more performances like the one he had against the Pelicans on Saturday night will have Bulls fans ecstatic for the future.