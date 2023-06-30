The Chicago Bulls are bringing back guard Coby White after agreeing to a 3-year contract worth $33 million just as NBA free agency officially started, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The role player was a restricted free agent and will remain a part of what could become a roster in flux.

This was expected, but fans should still be delighted to see that the 23-year-old is staying put with the team that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2019. While White has not lived up to those high standards, he has proven to be an efficient scorer off the bench (9.7 points per game on 37 percent 3-point shooting).

After a disappointing 40-42 campaign that ended in the NBA Play-In Tournament, fans are bracing for more turbulence next season. Lonzo Ball may miss the entire season and Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have both had their names floating around in trade rumors. White might be needed to log plenty of minutes if the franchise decides to dive head first into a complete rebuild.

The Bulls have seen the Washington Wizards, who were in a similar competitive tier as them, move on from both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the last week. They may feel that reconstruction is the best course for them to take as well.

Those decisions will probably take some time for the organization to make. Locking up Coby White in NBA free agency, however, was obviously a clear no-brainer for the Bulls brass. This move could portend a bigger role for the North Carolina product next season.