The Chicago Bulls had an underwhelming 2022-23 season. They finished the year with a 40-42 record and made the NBA Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Miami Heat. Despite the Bulls' shortcomings, they have some things going for them. In order to win more games and make a possible NBA Championship appearance, they need to address things offensively. Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan lead the attack, but more is desired from the team's three-point shooting. Addressing this flaw will improve team scoring and is key to a Bulls NBA Finals return.

The Bulls need to let it fly to go high

One of the most positive attributes the Bulls possess is their team defense. Chicago was ranked 5th in the NBA in defensive rating last season. Their defensive schemes and individual play seem to be working well. On the other hand, the team's offensive rating ranked toward the bottom of the league at 24th. Things get worse when looking at their three-point attempts per game.

The Bulls were dead last in the NBA in attempted three-pointers. This is truly a fatal flaw. The modern NBA demands that teams shoot and make threes to compete as high-level offenses. The Golden State Warriors are an excellent example of a team that excels at this. It is part of the reason they have won recent NBA Championships. Luckily, Chicago has the personnel to improve in this category.

Chicago has all the tools, but they must use them

The first name that comes to mind when fans think of Chicago's go-to scorer is likely Zach Lavine. Lavine averaged 24.8 points last year and shot 37.5% on seven three-point attempts per game. In addition to his inside and mid-range game, Lavine clearly has the ability to excel from beyond the arc. His partner in crime, DeMar DeRozan, excels offensively too but in different areas.

DeRozan is known as a mid-range assassin and an elite slasher and finisher. The 34-year-old scored 24.5 points per game last year, but he severely lacks in Chicago's weak area. DeRozan only attempted 1.9 threes per game. He fulfills his role as a slasher and playmaker well, but he needs to attempt more three-pointers to help Chicago bolster their team stat. There are players who can help out as well.

Chicago signed prolific three-point shooter Jevon Carter last summer. Carter made 42% of three-pointers on 4.2 attempts this past season. His presence makes an immediate impact on the Bulls' long-range attack. Patrick Williams is another intriguing piece. He comes off a season where he shot 41% on 3.4 attempts. His anticipated larger role should help him and the team shoot more from range.

Lastly, Nikola Vucevic is considered part of Chicago's “big three.” He is a serviceable shooter. He averaged 34% on 4.2 attempts per game as a center. Vucevic is a solid example for the team to look at in their pursuit to stretch the floor. Clearly, there are plenty of players who can shoot. Now, Chicago must implement a plan to execute it.

Three-point shooting will help Chicago's overall scoring

The Bulls seem to constantly get outscored by their opponents. Shooting and making more three-pointers will certainly be part of the solution. Chicago has been outscored by all but one team during preseason so far. Furthermore, the Bulls have not improved much in their three-point attempts. In their recent game against the Toronto Raptors, Chicago attempted 26 threes to Toronto's 31. This trend was present in all but one game, where they attempted 35 threes to the Bucks' 33.

As Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan lead Chicago into the regular season, it is vital for the team to make an effort to shoot more threes. Making the shots yields even greater results. With this, there is a possibility for fans to see a Bulls NBA Finals appearance. An NBA Championship is not out of reach, but only if Chicago's herd can let it fly.