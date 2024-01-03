The Chicago Bulls visit the New York Knicks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls continue their road trip as they take on the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls have won just 2 of their last five games, and they are 15-20 on the season. They do not have Nikola Vucevic or Zach Lavine, so Chicago is down two of their starters. However, Andre Drummond, Coby White, and DeMar DeRozan are doing their best to pick up the slack. The Bulls have not yet submitted their injury report, but Patrick Williams and Coby White both left Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.

The Knicks are 18-15 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in O.G Anunoby's first game with the Knicks. He put up 17 points to go along with six rebounds, and he was 3-6 from beyond the arc. He did foul out in the game, but he played well in his 35 minutes of action. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both enjoying solid seasons as they are averaging 24.0 points, and 25.6 points, respectively.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Knicks Odds

Chicago Bulls: +9 (-108)

New York Knicks: -9 (-112)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls will need to start shooting the ball better than they have been if they want to cover this spread. DeRozan has been playing decent basketball, but he needs help. Against the 76ers on Tuesday, the Bulls shot 38.5 percent from the field, and just 18.9 percent from three. From beyond the arc, the Bulls shot 7-37. If they just made four more threes, it would have been a one-point game. If Chicago is going to take that many threes, they need to make some. If the Bulls can do that in this game, they will cover the spread.

A player to watch in this game is Andre Drummond. Since Vucevic has been out, Drummond has averaged 20.25 rebounds per game. This includes two games with more than 20 rebounds. Drummond will not score a lot of points, but he will control the paint. He needs to stay out of foul trouble, but if Drummond can continue to dominate the paint, the Bulls will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York will cover the spread simply because of the Bulls' health problems. Vucevic and Lavine are still out. More importantly, Williams and White could miss this game. In fact, I would not be shocked if they sat out because it is the second night of a back-to-back. With the Bulls being short-handed, the Knicks will have a fantastic chance to cover the spread. This is especially true with the way Brunson and Randle are playing.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This could be a close game if the Bulls play to the best of their abilities. However, their injuries are going to make it tough. It is going to be up to DeRozan and Caruso if the Bulls want to cover this spread. The Bulls are nine-point underdogs, which seems a little high. With the Bulls' injury support not yet submitted, I am going to take the Bulls to cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Bulls +9 (-108), Under 220.5 (-110)