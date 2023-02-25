Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been shut down for the rest of the 2022-23 season as he continues to struggle with his left knee injury. Now, he is looking to lessen the pain and discomfort he’s feeling from his surgically-repaired knee.

According to the latest updates, Ball is planning to get a platelet-rich plasma injection to alleviate the pain in his left knee, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Ball underwent a couple of surgeries in 2022 to address his knee injury, and while there were hopes he could recover and return this campaign, that hasn’t been the case.

It should be noted that the Bulls guard had a PRP injection in the same knee back in 2018.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lonzo Ball’s injury is certainly quite a disappointing development for the Bulls. They could really use his defense and playmaking, especially on a season where not a lot of things have gone right for them.

Now that he’s out for the final stretch of games, however, the Bulls will have to make use of what they have now in a bid to make the playoffs. They recently signed Patrick Beverley off the buyout market to get a similar pesky defense that Ball would have provided, but there’s no denying that they still face a difficult path to the playoffs.

Heading to Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls are 11th in the East with a 26-33 record. They are 2.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Washington Wizards for a Play-In spot.