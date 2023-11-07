The Chicago Bulls are 3-5 to start the year, but there have been some bright spots so far, and one of them is Coby White.

The NBA season has now been going on for a few weeks, and each team is beginning to settle into the new year. This season has already provided a lot of excitement, and it's been a unique couple of weeks as well. This is the first year of the NBA in-season tournament, and group play has already started, giving each team a postseason feel at the early stages of the regular season. The Chicago Bulls started their group play out with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but there is still a lot of tournament left. There is also a lot of season left for the Bulls. Chicago is currently 3-5, but the season is young.

Last season, the Bulls weren't expected to do much, but they ended up having a surprisingly successful year based on preseason expectations. Chicago squeaked into the play-in tournament, but they weren't able to find a way into the actual playoffs. Still, there weren't a lot of people that were expecting the Bulls to make it that far, and because of that, it was a pretty successful season in Chicago.

This season, the Bulls would like to take things a step further, but like last year, not many people are expecting much from this team. Obviously, eight games isn't a huge sample size, but with a 3-5 record, this is about what people were expecting from this team so far. Last season, a lot of things had to go right for the Bulls to get into the play-in tournament, and a lot of things will have to go right for them this year as well if they are going to have similar success. While there have been rough spots so far in the season, there have certainly been some positives, and one of them has been the play of point guard Coby White.

Coby White is off to a good start with the Bulls

Coby White played his college basketball at North Carolina and was drafted by the Bulls prior to the 2019-20 season. In his first three years, he was great. White didn't need a lot of time to adjust from college to the NBA as he was immediately a contributor and averaged 13.2 PPG and 2.7 APG. White continued to play at a high level the next two seasons as he averaged 15.1 and 12.7 PPG and 4.8 and 2.9 APG. Those are great numbers, but he took a slight step back last season and averaged 9.7 PPG and 2.8 APG .

Coming into this season, Bulls fans were interested to see if White was going to get back to where he was during his first few years in the league. He was trending up at the beginning, and that's what fans want to see continue. It is obviously early, but White has looked good so far this season. Through eight games, he is averaging 12.0 PPG and 4.3 APG. That is exactly what the Bulls were hoping for from their point guard. White has gotten off to a good start this season, and he looks poised for another impressive campaign.

White has been heating up as of late and he has also been hot at home this season. In the last three games for the Bulls, he has dropped 18, 11 and 18, and White is averaging 17 PPG when Chicago is at the United Center this season. His recent 11-point performance was the one game out of those three that the Bulls were on the road.

Seeing White perform at this level has been great for the Bulls, and he will have to keep it up. There are a lot of guys capable of big things on this team, and White is one of them. If they can put it all together, Chicago can have another successful season and continue the build.