The Chicago Bulls are currently two games through their four-game road trip, and so far so good for Chicago as they have won both games. The Bulls took down the Sacramento Kings on Monday and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and they are feeling good. However, one thing that the team needs to clean up as they approach a potential postseason berth is their rebounding.
Against the Kings, the Bulls were out-rebounded 51-32, and against the Jazz it was 45-39. Yes, Chicago won both games, but head coach Billy Donovan knows that if his team does end up playing after the regular season, they won't get away with rebounding issues like that.
“We’ve had two games in a row we were able to overcome (rebounding deficits); but you are not going to overcome it against the teams playing after April 14,” Billy Donovan said, according to an article from nba.com. “So to me we’ve had these opportunities to hopefully drive home the message. What’s not sustainable is giving up the rebounds we’ve been giving up. We did some good things, Alex, Ayo (defensively), but we can get better.”
Donovan certainly has a good point. Last season, the Bulls found their way into the play-in tournament, but they couldn't make it any farther than that. Right now, Chicago is currently 30-32 and firmly in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. It is looking like they will be back in the play-in tournament, but they want to get to the actual playoffs this year. Donovan knows what needs to be cleaned up if that is going to be the case.