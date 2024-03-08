The Chicago Bulls played in another tight game on Wednesday night as their game on the road against the Utah Jazz came right down to the wire. That has been a theme for the Bulls lately, and they've been doing pretty well in those situations. Chicago was able to come out with another win, and DeMar DeRozan was a big reason why.
DeMar DeRozan has been huge all season long for the Bulls, and he has been especially clutch as of late. He was a big factor in Wednesday's close win over the Jazz as he led all scorers with 29 points, and he hit some big shots late as he had 17 points in the fourth quarter. DeRozan has the right mentality when it comes to crunch time.
“We’ve always got to make it interesting,” DeRozan said after the game, according to an article from nba.com. “We stuck with it; it got a little chippy at the end. But we stayed on course and pulled it out. That’s (fourth quarter) the best part of the game. That’s where you turn it up and have got to pull out the win. Whoever wants it the most you see it in the fourth. I told you (in Sacramento) we’re like a Dateline (show). Just another episode tonight.”
That's a good comparison from DeRozan. Even if the Bulls go up big early or go down big early, the game almost always seems to find a way back to being even, and it sets up for an exciting finish. Chicago has been on the winning end of a lot these close games lately, so they can't complain. Still, they'd certainly like to clean some things up and get some stress-free wins down the stretch.