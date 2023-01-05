By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls appear to be traversing some difficult waters lately, particularly concerning the relationship of their stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Rumors have already been floated about LaVine’s dissatisfaction with his role on the team and whether he or DeRozan is truly the alpha in Windy City.

But as far as head coach Billy Donovan is concerned, having Zach LaVine take matters into his hands in clutch situations should be a non-issue, per Julian Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

Billy Donovan pushed back a little against questions about Zach LaVine not being written in as the guy to take game-winning shots in recent close games. Donovan said he trusts LaVine to take those shots too: “I have no problem with Zach with the ball in his hands.”

The rumored disconnect between Zach LaVine and DeRozan has come into the picture once again in light of the Bulls’ recent pair of losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls lost to Cleveland last Saturday at home, 103-102, and then again the following day on the road via overtime, 145-134.

DeRozan, most of the time, has become the default go-to guy for the Bulls in close-game scenarios, but Donovan also knows that Zach LaVine can just be as effective of a weapon. In any case, it will come down to how well Donovan will massage the egos of his stars.

The Bulls are five games under .500 with a 16-21 record and will look to right the ship beginning with a home game Wednesday night versus the Brooklyn Nets.