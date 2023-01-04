By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to take on the Chicago Bulls in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the United Center in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Nets-Bulls prediction and pick, laid out below.

Brooklyn has dominated this season, with a 25-12 record sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. The team is in the midst of an improbable 12-game winning streak. Their last loss came on Sunday, December 4, a full month ago! For all the issues surrounding this team recently, the talent is shining through.

Chicago has not fared as well, going 16-21, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Even when there has been momentum, namely a three-game winning streak, a rough stretch has immediately followed. Two separate four-game losing streaks underscore the inconsistency of the season.

Here are the Nets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Bulls Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Kevin Durant has been the best player for Brooklyn, leading the team with 29.6 points per game, shooting 56.4 percent from the field. Durant has also pulled in 6.8 rebounds, which is second on the team, and has dished out 5.5 assists per game, also second on the team. Kyrie Irving has only played in 27 games this season due to some behavior issues but has averaged 26.2 points per game. Nic Claxton has been a great sidekick, with 11.9 points and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game.

Ben Simmons is leading the team with 6.0 assists per game. Very quietly, Simmons is providing solid point guard play. The former 76er also leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Brooklyn leads the league by averaging 6.8 blocks per game, and Chicago has had 5.2 shots blocked per game. Claxton leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game. Brooklyn has shot the lights out, leading the league with a 51.5 percent shooting percentage. Chicago ranks in the bottom half of the league in opposing shooting percentage.

Brooklyn’s offense ranks 12th in the league with 115.2 points per game. Their defense has been strong, ranking seventh by allowing 110.8 points per game.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 26.7 points and 4.9 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 5.1 rebounds per game, which is third on the team. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 22.7 points, and 4.3 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 10.5 rebounds and 16.7 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double.

Shockingly, Chicago ranks 23rd in the league with 42.1 rebounds per game. Brooklyn has allowed 43.1 rebounds per game to opponents, the tenth-lowest total in the league. Chicago averages 7.7 steals per game, which ranks 10th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.6 steals per game, also shooting 39.4 percent from behind the arc. DeRozan and LaVine are tied for second with 1.0 steals per game. Brooklyn has turned the ball over 14.3 times per game.

Chicago ranks third with an 81.9 free throw percentage, and Brooklyn fouls 18.2 times per game. Chicago’s offense ranks 14th with 114.3 points per game, while their defense has been average, ranking 18th with 115.6 points allowed per game.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The win streak rolls on! take the Nets to cover this spread on the road.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn -5 (-110), over 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bulls

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT