The Chicago Bulls have been fortunate to have a veteran guy like DeMar DeRozan lead the team this year. He can keep his cool in pressure situations and he has won a lot of games for the Bulls in clutch situations this season. Chicago also has a lot of young players on the team, however. For the most part, they have done a good job of rising to the occasion. Adjusting to the NBA is no easy task, however.
Overall, the Bulls have a lot of young players on the team that have been getting minutes this season. There have been a couple young guys that have had big breakout years like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. Still, there is a lot of room for growth for these youngsters. One thing that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan recently discussed was how they need to get used to changing momentum.
“Some of the guys that I've seen that, and they're not the reason for it by any stretch because we all contributed, players, coaches, everybody,” Billy Donovan said to the media after last week's game against the Portland Trailblazers. “But there's a lot of young guys in these situations for the first time that are learning how quickly momentum changes and we're just kind of trying to use this time to try to help them get better through that.”
How the Bulls got here
A big reason why the Bulls have so many young players in these situations is because of injury trouble. That is one thing that has not treated this team kindly this season. Zach LaVine is another guy that has been in the league for the long time that is a leader on the court when he is healthy, but the Bulls lost him to a season-ending injury.
Another player that the Bulls lost to a season-ending injury is Patrick Williams. There have been a lot of injuries mixed in a long the way, and it has led to a lot of guys having to step in and fill a role. It has been a challenge, but it has also been a great learning experience for a lot of young players.