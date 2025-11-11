On Monday, the Chicago Bulls seemed on the cusp of victory against the San Antonio Spurs, until the one and only Victor Wembanyama put a dagger in the hearts of the Bulls and their fans with back-to-back three-pointers in the final seconds.

As a result, the Spurs defeated the Bulls 121-117. Also, the guy Wemby made three-pointers on was Chicago's veteran big man Nikola Vucevic.

After the game, Vucevic put into words what it was like to try to contain Wemby, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

“He’s, what, 7-5? There’s not much you can do,” he said. “I’m not sure how much he even sees me.”

In the end, Vucevic finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Wemby came away with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Vucevic is 6-foot-10 and Wemby is 7-foot-1.

The Bulls have now lost three consecutive games after starting the season at 6-1. Currently, they are 6-4 and are heading to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Spurs are now 8-2.

So far, Vucevic is averaging 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. All the while, he is in the final year of his three-year $60 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2023. After this year, Vucevic is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

Nevertheless, Nikola Vucevic remains one of the Bulls' consistent performers.

Despite the defeat, Vucevic had another good showing, doing a little bit of everything. So far this year, he has notched five double-doubles, per StatMuse.

While he may not be the generational talent that Wemby is, he is, without question, a reliable presence on the floor. Since 2021, Vucevic has averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists per game.

However, he hasn't always been up to par on defense. Still, Vucevic is reliable in the paint and on the boards.