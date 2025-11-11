On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a clash between two teams that have gotten off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign. In the end, the Spurs outlasted the Josh Giddey-less Bulls, 121-117, with Chicago now having suffered its fourth loss of the new season — a worrying sign considering how they started the season 5-0.

Nonetheless, the Bulls being able to keep up with a stacked Spurs team despite being without a few of their key players, namely Giddey and Coby White, is very promising for their future prospects. It seems like this Bulls squad fed off the underdog energy that one of their former key players in franchise history that was in attendance in United Center on Monday always displayed during his memorable NBA career.

Joakim Noah, who played for the Bulls from 2007 to 2016 and was part of many iterations of the team that made it to the playoffs, was in the stands to witness their contest against the Spurs firsthand. And as the crowd in United Center is known to do, they embraced one of their own as if he didn't leave.

Joakim Noah gets a loud ovation at the United Center during Bulls-Spurs 🔊 (via @draveszachary) pic.twitter.com/gIjCg3kkod — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

Noah was known for his hustle, energy and his ability to ruffle opposition feather whenever he was on the court for the Bulls. He expanded his game on both ends in the aftermath of Derrick Rose's career-altering ACL tear, and kept Chicago afloat in the mid-2010s before Jimmy Butler took over.

Noah will forever be beloved in the Windy City, and the reception he received on Monday will always be what he's going to walk into whenever he visits United Center.

Joakim Noah, a Bulls legend

What the Bulls could have achieved had Rose not torn his ACL remains a major what-if in franchise history. But Noah continued to battle every single night, especially during the 2013-14 season, and even finished fourth in MVP voting during that aforementioned season.

In nine seasons with the Bulls, Noah averaged 9.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He played in only 29 games in his final season with the team before he signed a big-money contract with the New York Knicks in free agency.