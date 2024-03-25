The Chicago Bulls have seen a lot of their younger, less prominent players step up and grow a lot this season as the team has dealt with a lot of injuries. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are the two Bulls that have gotten the most attention for their breakout seasons, but a lot of guys have gotten better. One player that has shown a lot of progression is Dalen Terry.
Dalen Terry doesn't have a major role for the Bulls this season, but he has given the team a lot of good minutes as of late, and Chicago has needed it badly. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talked about his growth over the weekend, and he didn't seem too surprised by it because of the characteristics Terry possesses as a player.
“Him going through what what he has to focus on in terms of what he can control, you know, and I think a lot of times early in the year, understand the importance and the attention to detail to personnel, to scouting, to those kinds of things,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Saturday. “He's always had a great motor. He's a great competitor, but sometimes you need more than that. And I think part of what he's done is he's been a lot more detailed in some of those areas. That's helped him, and then we've always wanted him to stay aggressive. Offensively, I know he had some open shots, ball didn't go in, but he obviously had some great finishes, and great put back, but I think he continues to get better. He works hard, and he's pretty driven. And I think that's always a good combination in terms of guys growth.”
Dalen Terry this year compared to last
Terry hasn't seen his stats shoot up this season compared to last, but his numbers are better. He is averaging around five more minutes per game this year as he went from 5.6 MPG to 10.5. Last season, he was averaging 2.2 PPG, 0.6 APG and 1.0 RPG. This year, Terry is up to 2.8 PPG, 1.3 APG and 1.8 RPG.
Depth will be a big aspect for the Bulls as we are in the home stretch of the regular season. Terry will be an important player for Chicago as they look to make a run in the postseason. It might get overlooked because he doesn't play a ton, but the team knows how important those minutes are to their success.