As the Chicago Bulls continue to struggle, some have looked to their past for inspiration. Now, one former Bulls player and current ambassador seeks a reunion between himself, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, coach Phil Jackson, and his title-winning teammates, according to an interview with esportsbets. When asked about the possibility, Randy Brown spoke in full.

“That's the talk of the town. We did have the Ring of Honor in January of 2024. The championship team was honored, but Michael missed it, Scottie missed it, and so did Dennis Rodman,” Brown noted.

Brown acknowledged that while Jackson was there, along with the rest of the team, it still felt like something was missing. Additionally, he relayed that he understood that people's lives change, especially with kids and grandkids. Lately, Jordan has been busy, as he is now working with the NBA on NBC for a special series.

Many believe that Jordan is the G.O.A.T. in basketball lore. What he was able to accomplish in Chicago was nothing short of majestic. After leading the Bulls to three straight titles from 1991 to 1993, Jordan retired for about 1.5 years. Then Jordan led the Bulls to three more titles, including a game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Brown stated that it has been difficult getting everyone back together. Notably, he alluded to the disagreements between Jordan and Pippen, and how that could become a factor. But he also will not stop trying to facilitate a reunion.

“I'm not going to let it go. I'm hoping it will happen sooner rather than later. Even though everyone's read in the media about Michael and Scottie's differences, all that stuff, I hope it can all come to fruition, that we can hug each other one last time. And then from there, we can see where it goes,” Brown said.

In the meantime, the Bulls will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak, while remaining in the shadows of those championship-winning teams that are a hard act to follow.