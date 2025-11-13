Currently, the Chicago Bulls are experiencing a four-game losing streak after an unexpected strong start to the season. On Wednesday, they lost to the Detroit Pistons 124-113 on the road. As a result, the Bulls are now 6-5.

Nevertheless, Josh Giddey was able to instill an ounce of confidence into the squad, per The Young Man And The Three podcast. Essentially, he sees a semblance of fear in opponents' eyes when they play the Bulls.

The reason is that they like to push the tempo. As a result, the Bulls run their opponents into the ground.

“I think teams come in, kind of dreading to play against us, Bulls,” Giddey said.

"I think teams come in, kind of dreading to play against us" — Josh Giddey on the Bulls frantic pace of play

Presently, Giddey is out with an ankle injury and didn't play in the Pistons game. So far, Giddey is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. At the same time, he is averaging 34.1 minutes per game.

This year, Giddey's game has been elevated in large part because of how the Bulls are running their offense. Essentially, there is greater emphasis on running with the ball, spacing the floor, and maximizing scoring opportunities in transition.

The Bulls have the pieces in place to push it.

In recent memory, the Bulls have played a largely half-court, slower-paced style of play. However, this season has so far seen a significant shift in dynamic.

In addition to Giddey, other players such as Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu like to run with the ball. That is especially the case with Buzelis, who feeds off Giddey well, leading to Giddey-to-Buzelis alley-oops.

Plus, the Bulls are getting more accustomed to shooting the three-pointer more often. Currently, they are shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Also, they are averaging 14.0 three-pointers per game.

Additionally, the Bulls are seeking to improve from averaging the shortest time of possession with the ball at 13.2 seconds.