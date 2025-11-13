After a string of big wins, there seemed to be hope that the Chicago Bulls had turned a corner. However, they are now on a four-game losing streak after being defeated 124-113 by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

After the game, head coach Billy Donovan didn't sugarcoat it, saying his players can't afford not to play with a sense of urgency, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“We’re not talented enough not to play desperate,” Donovan said.

After starting 6-1, the Bulls are now 6-5. On Sunday, they will head to Utah to take on the Jazz, who are currently 4-7.

On Wednesday, the Bulls were without Josh Giddey due to an ankle injury. Plus, they are still without Coby White because of a calf injury sustained in the preseason, and Zach Collins with a scaphoid fracture.

Although White is expected to return soon after practicing with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League.

With their recent loss, the Bulls went from being 1st in the Eastern Conference to 9th. Chicago is a young team trying to evolve with Donovan in his sixth season as head coach. Last year, the Bulls finished 39-43 and missed the playoffs.

How did the Bulls lose their 4th straight?

Obviously, the absence of White and Giddey in the backcourt was huge. At the same time, there was an overall lack of energy and effort, a far cry from how the Bulls started the season.

Plus, their offensive game was hampered by a reluctance to take three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Although they came back in the fourth quarter, they failed to execute down the stretch.

Additionally, their other top talent didn't produce. Nikola Vucevic only scored 6 points in 25 minutes of play. However, different key players played solidly.

Matas Buzelis had 21 points, Kevin Huerter had 20 points, Isaac Okoro scored 15 points, Ayo Dosunmu came away with 12 points, and Tre Jones and Jevon Carter each had 11 points.

Altogether, the Bulls lost due to inconsistency, a lack of urgency, and the absence of the straws that stir the drink.