The trade deadline is coming up in February, and the Bulls could be looking to trade Zach LaVine.

The Chicago Bulls have had a lot of trade buzz surrounding the team as of late, but they haven't made any moves yet. However, the trade deadline is coming up, and the Bulls could be looking to trade their star player, Zach LaVine. LaVine has been out for a few weeks now, and Chicago has been playing much better in his absence. The rumors regarding him being traded are continuing to swirl.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gets a lot of questions regarding Zach LaVine and a potential trade, but he isn't giving anything away right now. LaVine doesn't know what is going to happen.

“I've always said this, I don't think that Arturas [Karnisovas] and Marc [Eversley] bog me down at all with their phone calls during the course of the day,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Saturday. “I've always told you guys that when something is happening that’s significant in terms of the possibility something happened, there’s always discussions. I always view it that the guys that are here are going to remain here. I know that's an unrealistic viewpoint to have, but I think if I'm looking at, ‘Well, this player can be gone, that player can be gone,’ I don't know what's going to happen to the trade deadline. They've always been great about including me in those conversations, but I always view that this is our team until something changes, and just focus on it that way.”

There is still a decent amount of time for something to happen as the deadline isn't until February 8th. If the Bulls do make a move, it will likely involve LaVine.