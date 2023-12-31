The Bulls have made a lot of progress this season closing out games.

The Chicago Bulls got off to a very poor start this season as they were 5-14 at one point. However, the Bulls have quietly won nine of their last 14 games, and they have the 10 seed in the East right now. Chicago has been playing much better as of late, and if the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament. This team has improved a lot, and they have a chance to be better than last year's play-in team.

Chicago lost in the play-in tournament last season, and their goal this season is to get farther. One thing that the Bulls have been better at is playing in the clutch. There have been a few games as of late that came down to the wire, and Chicago got the job done.

“I think that our guys have done a pretty good job executing and at least being on the same page,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media. “There were clearly, last year, times that I didn’t think we executed well enough. I can’t sit here and tell you that every single night we executed perfectly, but that you’re trying to do. Generate the best shot or have the best communication on defense, and then certainly second chance and opportunities to rebound, all those things play a factor.”

The turnaround that the Bulls have had the past few weeks has been special. If they continue to play like this and close out games like they have been, this could be a good season in Chicago.