The Chicago Bulls lost at home on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, 126-111. The Bulls have had trouble finding consistency this season as they have had to deal with a lot of injuries and experiment with a lot of different lineups. Still, they are in line to make the play-in tournament as they have been in ninth place in the East for awhile now. There are a lot of teams worse than the Bulls, but Charles Barkley clearly doesn't think very highly of them.
“Let me tell you something,” Charles Barkley said on Thursday night's Inside the NBA. “The Bulls couldn't win March Madness. …The Bulls would not be favored to win this year's March Madness.”
Obviously, what Barkley said is more than likely not true. Anything can happen, but an NBA team would not lose to any college team. The rest of the crew was laughing at him and saying that the Bulls would win March Madness, but Barkley likes to joke around a lot.
What the Bulls like won't win, however, is enough play-in tournament games to get into the postseason. Again, anything can happen, but it looks like Chicago will likely finish the regular season in ninth place and they would have to win two games to make it into the playoffs. The Bulls just haven't showed enough to convince anyone that they can make it out of that play-in.
After losing to the Clippers, the Bulls fell to 32-35 on the season. They have been close to getting to .500 for awhile now, but they just can't get over the hump.
The regular season is coming to a close and the Bulls have less than a month left before the postseason. They have 15 games remaining, and the next one is on Saturday at home as the Washington Wizards are coming to town. Chicago has to get a win in that one.