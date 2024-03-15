The Chicago Bulls have been sitting just a couple games below .500 for what seems like forever now. The season didn't get off to a good start as the Bulls limped to a 5-14 record, but things got better after that. It looked like Chicago might be able to make a climb up the standings, but they have been stagnant in ninth place for awhile now.
Chicago took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night with a chance to get one game below .500, but they couldn't get it done as the Clippers won 126-111. The Bulls fell to 32-35 with the loss, and they are showing no signs of being able to improve their postseason position.
If the season ended today, the Bulls would be in the play-in tournament. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked after Thursday's loss what it's been like for the team to not be able to improve their standing and move closer to being in the playoffs instead of the play-in. Donovan believes that the injuries have been making it difficult on the the Bulls to find consistency. They are currently without Coby White, Patrick Williams, Zach LaVine and more.
“The hard part for us has been guys being in and out and not being whole,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “Having to rely on different guys in different situations. I thought tonight was a great learning experience for Ayo [Dosunmu]. I think this was a game where he really could've generated more downhill and tried to create some closeouts for some guys, so I think he can really get better from this game. Coby [White], Patrick [Williams], Zach [LaVine], the other guys have had to step up, so at times we're fighting for consistency. What we've gotta find is that consistency.”
At this point, it seems very unlikely that the Bulls are going to be able to find a way into the top six. They are five games back of sixth place with 15 games to go. It's looking like it'll be the play-in yet again for the Bulls.