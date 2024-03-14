In the past couple of weeks, DeMar DeRozan has been red hot for the Chicago Bulls. He has been playing well in general, but he has specifically been special late in the game. He has willed the Bulls to a few clutch wins as of late, and he doesn't shy away from big moments. DeRozan is as clutch as they come, and his latest huge moment came on Wednesday night against the Pacers.
DeMar DeRozan finished with 46 points on Wednesday night in a win against the Pacers. He was on fire all night, and his final play in regulation was by far the biggest.
The Bulls were down by three with five seconds left, and DeRozan was fouled with three seconds remaining. He made his first free throw, then missed the second and made the tip in to tie the game and force OT. Chicago ended up winning 132-129.
At this point, it isn't even surprising to see DeRozan make huge plays like that. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked about it on Thursday, and he described what he sees from DeRozan in those big moments.
“He gets very, very quiet,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “He gets very, very focused. I don't think he gets distracted by what's going on. I’ve said this about him: he thrives in the chaos and those clutch moments. He's able to calm himself. He's able to read the defense. He knows what spots and how to get the spots for himself. Then, I think his concentration and his ability to block things out, and the moment never overwhelms him. He's incredibly calm and composed in those moments and he's really done that throughout his entire career. I mean, it's an incredible gift that he's had, or he's been able to work at and develop over a period of time. I think the great ones lean into those moments, and he really leans into those moments. It doesn't necessarily mean he's always going to shoot it, but he leans into having the ball and making the next best play. I got an enormous amount of admiration for the way he leans into that kind of stuff. He does not shy away at all.”
DeRozan is different in the fourth quarter. If he keeps playing like this, the Bulls are going to have some fun down the stretch of the regular season.